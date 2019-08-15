Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Since Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.14 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 74.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 45.5%. Insiders held roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.