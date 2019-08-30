Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is a contrast between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
