Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is a contrast between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.