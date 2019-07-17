Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1187.43 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 26.5%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.