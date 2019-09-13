Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 90.86% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
