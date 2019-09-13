Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 90.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.