Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.20 N/A -3.89 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Intrexon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.