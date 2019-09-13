Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|29.01
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta which is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 92.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 94.4%. Insiders owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.