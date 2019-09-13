Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 29.01 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta which is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 92.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 94.4%. Insiders owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.