Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.05 N/A 3.52 4.18

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 66 while its Quick Ratio is 66. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 80.7%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

Summary

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.