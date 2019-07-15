Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1282.51 N/A -3.74 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 2.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.