Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Risk & Volatility
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.