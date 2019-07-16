Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.