Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.43
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.41%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
