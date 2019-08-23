Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.