Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 0% respectively. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.