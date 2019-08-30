Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 0% respectively. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
