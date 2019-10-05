Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,443,111,882.59% 0% -671.1% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,076,460,578.56% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 335.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 72.4%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.