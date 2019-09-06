Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|52
|21.34
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
