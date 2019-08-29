Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.00 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 364.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.