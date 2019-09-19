Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.53 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 96.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.