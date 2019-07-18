Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Reaches $2.07 After 6.00% Down Move; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shorts Raised By 16.15%

Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) had an increase of 16.15% in short interest. EPAY’s SI was 832,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.15% from 717,100 shares previously. With 742,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s short sellers to cover EPAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 83,883 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 158,213 shares traded. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has declined 68.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.59% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $45.55 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $1.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SEEL worth $2.73 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 101.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical firm that develops novel therapeutics targeting patients with psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $45.55 million.

