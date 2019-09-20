Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Reaches $1.19 Yearly Low; Laredo Petroleum Has 1.1 Sentiment

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.15 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.19 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.94 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $1.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $958,080 less. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.185. About 65,658 shares traded. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has declined 84.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.18% the S&P500.

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 74 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 219.98 million shares, down from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 8.84% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 29.61 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 1.34% invested in the company for 2.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10.70 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5825. About 815,214 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $45.56M for 3.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $588.28 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.62 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical firm that develops novel therapeutics targeting patients with psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $31.94 million.

Analysts await Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 96.67% or $3.48 from last year’s $-3.6 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

