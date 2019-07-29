Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 2.5 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 6 decreased and sold stakes in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.87 EPS change or 95.67% from last quarter’s $-3 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -90.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.735. About 56,877 shares traded. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has declined 68.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.59% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 13,284 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has risen 8.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $434.70 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.8 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company has market cap of $36.92 million. The firm is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.