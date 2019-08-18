Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 consensus target price and a 219.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.