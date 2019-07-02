Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.53 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 71.6%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.