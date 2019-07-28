Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|12.73
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-26.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.75 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 72.5%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|5.22%
|23.35%
|63.33%
|66.88%
|-13.45%
|89.6%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
