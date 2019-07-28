Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.73 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 72.5%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.