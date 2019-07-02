Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 45.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 66.7% respectively. About 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.