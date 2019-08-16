Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 35.3%. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.