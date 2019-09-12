Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparing side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.08 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MacroGenics Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 91.35% and its consensus target price is $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.