Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 12.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.40%
|-163.80%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.86
|2.66
|2.85
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.75 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
