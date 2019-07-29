Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 12.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.40% -163.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.