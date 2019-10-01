Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.18M
|-8.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,375,498,232.68%
|0%
|-671.1%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,535,887,569.01%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Risk and Volatility
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 12.4% respectively. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
