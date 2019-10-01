Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,375,498,232.68% 0% -671.1% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,535,887,569.01% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 12.4% respectively. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.