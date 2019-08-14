Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 367.99 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 136.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 81.8% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.48%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.