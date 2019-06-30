Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.06 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,067.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 16.2%. Insiders owned 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.