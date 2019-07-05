Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.