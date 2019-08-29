Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.78 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 83.3%. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.