Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.37 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -8.59% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 46.5%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.