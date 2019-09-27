Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparison side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 74 -1.81 178.32M -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 240,161,616.16% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119 consensus price target and a 74.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 0%. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.