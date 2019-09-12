Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparison side by side

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 357.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 97% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.