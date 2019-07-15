Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.3%
|-57.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 88.3%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-5.13%
|-5.91%
|-10.33%
|-29.35%
|-64.63%
|5.14%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
