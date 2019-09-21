Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparison side by side

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1.39% and its average target price is $18.9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 0% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.48%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.