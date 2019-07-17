Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,422.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.