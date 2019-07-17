Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
Volatility & Risk
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,422.49% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.
Summary
Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
