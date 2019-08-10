Security National Trust Co Upped Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $694,618 as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Sigma Planning Has Raised by $2.84 Million Its Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 13,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 601.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 1,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regions Fin has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 76,865 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,130 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tcw Group invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burke & Herbert Bank & Com holds 1.4% or 29,346 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc owns 7,826 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustco National Bank N Y holds 2.3% or 37,933 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 256,631 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore Com reported 15,749 shares stake. Wms Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stearns Ser Group Inc holds 50,367 shares. Asset Strategies Inc reported 40,926 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

