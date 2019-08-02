Security National Trust Co Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $319,022 as Stock Declined; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.45 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.39 million, up from 16,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $30.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.08. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.72. About 467,688 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.46 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 3,525 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 1,660 shares. Davis R M Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,650 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 3,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 27,282 shares. Duncker Streett holds 1,098 shares. Penobscot Invest Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 22,355 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,333 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,643 shares. Cibc World holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 44,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Blackjewel Bankruptcy Could Set Off Ripple Effects For Freight Rail – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs holds 493 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 6,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Co has 9,989 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 1,547 are held by Wills Finance Gru. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 561 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 6.76% or 22,197 shares. 12,180 were reported by Discovery Limited Liability Company Ct. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.57% or 7,097 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 15,216 shares or 6.05% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 12,758 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry has 639 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 511,000 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 2.23% stake.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares to 143,319 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.