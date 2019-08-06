Security National Trust Co Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased By $462,660 Its Total S A (TOT) Position

Security National Trust Co decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 31.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Security National Trust Co holds 3,635 shares with $680,000 value, down from 5,341 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $48.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 3.14 million shares traded or 81.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Total S A (TOT) stake by 55.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 6,674 shares with $372,000 value, down from 15,086 last quarter. Total S A now has $129.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 3.65M shares traded or 107.87% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation

Security National Trust Co increased Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 2,880 shares to 25,730 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 1,430 shares and now owns 14,280 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 291,799 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 56,725 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 907,696 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.07% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Finance In invested in 0.1% or 705 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank reported 2,018 shares. 612 are held by Proffitt And Goodson. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 124,538 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 2,755 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $742.82M for 16.30 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.