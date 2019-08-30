Security National Trust Co Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; Bvf Increased Arqule (ARQL) Stake by $313,312

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 810,827 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 982,519 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 382,440 shares to 460,706 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 10,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,965 shares, and cut its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.37 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.