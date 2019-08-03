Security National Trust Co Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 255,801 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings.