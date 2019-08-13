Security National Trust Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased by $325,399 as Valuation Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $9.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Llp owns 94,680 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 353,794 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 21,839 are held by Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd. Associated Banc owns 176,828 shares. Platinum Inv Limited invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.04% or 3,200 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 175,379 shares. Holowesko Prtn owns 14,000 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 10,978 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Public Ltd holds 1.18M shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.76% or 64,867 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares to 882,115 shares, valued at $41.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,823 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.61M are held by Blackrock. Glenmede Com Na invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Texas Bancorp Tx accumulated 3,290 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 30,763 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Financial Svcs holds 202,535 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 173,871 shares. Park Oh has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company holds 8,049 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 307,747 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 41,482 shares.