Security National Trust Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increases Position in Bb&T Corp. (BBT)

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Mgmt Lc invested in 20,850 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ntv Asset Ltd Co reported 2.55% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cypress has 12,927 shares. Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,900 shares. Angelo Gordon & LP has invested 0.56% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 0.23% or 35,453 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 143,814 shares. Lifeplan Gp reported 97 shares. Eagle Asset owns 104,428 shares. 8,504 are held by Homrich Berg. Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,738 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru reported 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

