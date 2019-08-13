Security National Trust Co Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Has Cut by $369,600 as Market Valuation Declined; Baldwin Brothers Lowered Its Holding in Costco Whsl (COST) by $746,812

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 443,295 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 67,231 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 70,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $271.31. About 1.50M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.81 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nadler Financial Gru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Management Limited (Wy) has invested 1.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 717 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Com holds 20,392 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability accumulated 3.34% or 55,243 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 307 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 13,755 shares. Ent Svcs reported 903 shares stake. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,880 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 440,701 shares. Wright owns 6,610 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,440 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 73,731 shares to 355,035 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU) by 12,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First American Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 6,112 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Co has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 7,653 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Albion Group Incorporated Ut reported 0.27% stake. Westwood Holdings has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.19% or 46,269 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.06% stake. Goelzer Inv stated it has 4,490 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 20,821 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,262 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). City Holding Com owns 13,582 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.