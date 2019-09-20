Security National Trust Co Position in Adobe (ADBE) Increased as Valuation Rose; As Keycorp New (KEY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Decreased Stake

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 605,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 678,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 4.63 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares to 297,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 52,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 204,340 shares. Geode Limited Com holds 15.25 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 823,679 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust. Blair William & Communications Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Blackrock stated it has 80.16 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 13,817 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 3.36% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 96,546 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,924 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 842,452 shares stake. 1.17 million were accumulated by Kempen Cap Nv. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 1.76% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 296,859 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 1.83M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

