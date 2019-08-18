Security National Trust Co Maintains Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Primo Water (PRMW) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.35 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 216,024 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 13,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 269,536 shares to 682,874 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 33,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,336 activity. Battle Emma S. also bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. On Friday, August 9 BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Glob stated it has 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 19,677 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,754 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 291,644 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 60,000 are owned by Awm Investment Com. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.02% or 14,088 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 30,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.