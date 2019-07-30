Security National Trust Co Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding as Shares Rose; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 773,808 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 7,130 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Interocean Capital Llc has 0.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lincoln Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,555 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 43,915 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company owns 514 shares. Paloma Prtn Co accumulated 70,918 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Lc reported 11,437 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% or 4,893 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hightower stated it has 95,115 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 165,179 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares to 14,280 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Portola (PTLA) Presents New Interim Data on its Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with R/R FL – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Presents New In Vitro Data Demonstrating that Four-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (4F-PCCs) Had No Direct Effect on Inhibition of Thrombin Generation by Factor Xa Inhibitors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 15,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital LP has 5.38% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 3.97 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity accumulated 12,610 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 99,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elk Creek Partners Limited Company accumulated 402,267 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Citadel Advisors Llc accumulated 41,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 8,209 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 66,959 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 1.42% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 254,501 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 9.07M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 830,822 were accumulated by Northern. Geode Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 805,759 shares.