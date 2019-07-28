Security National Trust Co Lowered Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Valuation Rose; As Novo (NVO) Shares Declined, Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,605 shares as the company's stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 83,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,470 shares. Whitnell & reported 0.3% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,375 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 0% or 10,946 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 1,147 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 1,500 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 12,071 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.83% or 32,931 shares. Adirondack Tru Company reported 45 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 909,047 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt owns 3,265 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 969 shares.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,730 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.