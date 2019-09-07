Security National Trust Co Lowered Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Share Price Declined; Armstrong Shaw Associates Maintains Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 705,788 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,378 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 4,386 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 129,796 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chilton Mngmt Lc holds 11,416 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.01% or 124,179 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1,425 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 1.22M shares. Avenir owns 283,460 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 240,937 are held by Citigroup. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 22,845 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,917 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc reported 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 214,613 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 210,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.03% or 34,726 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 2,324 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pension Serv has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 195,290 shares. Northern owns 1.79 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 1,822 shares. S R Schill Assocs holds 0.38% or 5,628 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 1.19M shares. Davenport & holds 0% or 3,146 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

