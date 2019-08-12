Security National Trust Co Lowered Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Fiduciary Management Cut Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.53 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 74,982 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 65,459 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares to 14,280 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52 million shares, valued at $372.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.